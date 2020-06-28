Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers Association awards scholarships

The Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers Association Inc., Branch 38, has recently awarded six $1,000 scholarships to students graduating from high school or completing their first year of college and have chosen to go into an agriculture-related field.
The students receiving the scholarships are graduating seniors Jacob Stevenson of Paul, Sarah Bateman of Rupert, Shaylyn Young of Jerome, and first-year college students Jerrett Kimball of Jerome, Kaitlin Mirkin of Jerome and William Harrison of Heyburn.
