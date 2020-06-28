Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers Association awards scholarships
Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers Association awards scholarships

Antique Tractor Pullers scholarships

Pictured from left are Sandy Shaw, treasurer, and Janet Bolich, secretary, both of Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers Association; scholarship recipients Jacob Stevenson, William Harrison, Jerrett Kimball and Sarah Bateman; and Delbert Harmon, Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers president.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers Association Inc., Branch 38, has recently awarded six $1,000 scholarships to students graduating from high school or completing their first year of college and have chosen to go into an agriculture-related field.

The students receiving the scholarships are graduating seniors Jacob Stevenson of Paul, Sarah Bateman of Rupert, Shaylyn Young of Jerome, and first-year college students Jerrett Kimball of Jerome, Kaitlin Mirkin of Jerome and William Harrison of Heyburn.

