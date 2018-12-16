BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra will perform its annual Christmas Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 21 at the King Fine Arts Center. The theme for this year’s concert will be “Home For The Holidays.” The orchestra will feature “hometown” talent with guest conductor Roger Turner.
Two local singing groups, “Soft Touch” and “Harmonix” will make appearances, along with Paul Pugh performing on trumpet and Megan Stoddard performing a dance number. Come and get in the Christmas spirit with traditional classics such as “Christmas Festival,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Away In a Manger,” “A Festival of Carols” and selections from the “Messiah,” along with a few other selections.
Doug Manning will narrate and orchestra members are hoping for a visit from Santa.
“Leave the hustle and bustle of the season behind and come and sit back, relax and enjoy an evening of beautiful Christmas music,” said Jolene Hobson of the orchestra.
