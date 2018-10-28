BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra will kick off its season with a fall Salute to Youth concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the King Fine Arts Center. The guest conductor will be Patrick Brooks, a professor of music at Idaho State University. The orchestra will also be featuring two outstanding youth soloists from our area who will be accompanied by the orchestra.
Klara McCall will perform Suite Antique, by John Rutter, on the flute. Klara is the daughter of Walter McCall and Marketa McCall. She started playing the fife at age 7 and when she became old enough to play the flute, transferred to that instrument. She also plays the piano, saxophone and the ukulele and loves to sing. Her grandmother, Colleen McCall, has been her flute teacher. She has also studied under Dr. April Clayton and is presently studying under Dr. Nadine Luke at BYU-Idaho where she received a music scholarship in flute. She is majoring in music education and plans to be a music teacher in the future. She has previously played with the Magic Philharmonic Orchestra, the Burley High School Jazz Band and Band, where she was the drum major for three years. In high school she was chosen to go to State in both voice and flute. Klara also played varsity tennis at BHS and is an accomplished artist.
Natalie Cohen, a senior at Burley High School, will perform the first movement of Violin Concerto in A Major by W. A. Mozart. She is the daughter of Elise and the late Aaron Cohen. Natalie started playing violin at the age of 5. Her violin teachers have been Nancy Ady, Elizabeth McFadden, Melissa Dayley and Jolene Hobson. At age 7 she started taking piano lessons from Heather Hornbacher and now studies with Kim Christensen. Her grandparents, Richard and the late Joyce Lusk, have also had a big impact on her musical life. She has won numerous awards and scholarships from the local music festival held each year. This year she took 1st place in both violin and piano. She has attended many music workshops each summer and is currently involved in orchestra, Band and Jazz at Burley High School. She has also performed with the Magic Philharmonic Orchestra for several years. She plans on continuing her musical studies at Idaho State University.
Other selections from the orchestra will include the Dvorak Symphony #9 and some Disney favorites. There will be something for people of all ages. Children and young people are especially invited to attend and be inspired by our young artists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.