BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra will perform its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 1 at the King Fine Arts Center.
The guest conductor will be Brett Barker, the current director of bands at Minico High School. He is a graduate of Idaho State University and serves as secretary for the Idaho Bandmasters Association and is president-elect of the Idaho Music Educators Association District IV. He has taught band and choir and has served as the conductor of orchestras for the school musicals. He has been a member of the orchestra since 2016.
Roger Turner will be the guest artist and will play a challenging trombone solo “The Blue Bells Of Scotland.” Turner grew up in the Burley area where he first fell in love with music playing in the Burley Jr. High School band. He has studied at Ricks College, BYU, Arizona State University and University of Idaho. He has taught band, orchestra, choir and elementary music for the past 36 years. He currently teaches at Declo. He has been a member of the orchestra for over 30 years where he has served as section leader, assistant conductor and guest conductor.
Doug Manning will be the narrator. Musical numbers that will be performed include works from Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Sousa and movie themes composed by John Williams.
