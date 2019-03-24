BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at the King Fine Arts Center.
Douglas “Dusty” Fisher, will be the guest conductor. Fisher, who serves as the BHS and BJHS choir conductor and director of the King Fine Arts Center, is well known in the musical community. He enjoys the opportunity to conduct instrumental music and has been a favorite conductor of the orchestra in the past. He will bring along the Burley High School Bel Cantos Choir and select voices from Minico High School, who will be the guest artists.
Fisher graduated with a BA in music education and a master's degree in choral conducting from Eastman School of Music. He has taught music in many different places and has also served as a music pastor. He has selected music for the concert that he calls “ear-worms” — music that is familiar but no one is quite sure where they have heard it. This fun music includes music from video games such as Mario Brothers and Skyrim plus Jupiter by Holst and the Jupiter Symphony by Mozart. The choir will join the orchestra by performing O Fortuna from Carmina Burana, along with other selections. The orchestra will end the concert with the popular Colonel Bogey, which has been featured in several movies.
The orchestra is made up of volunteers from southern Idaho, who meet once a week and enjoy making music together. Orchestra members invite the public to come and enjoy a fun evening of magical music with the Magic Philharmonic.
