BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra will present its annual Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Jeff Rasmussen will be the guest conductor with guest artists Rob Newman, the singing group Soft Touch and Katrina Beck Ballet Conservatory and maybe, if you have been really good this year—Santa.
