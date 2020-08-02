Magic Philharmonic Orchestra presents scholarship

BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra recently presented its annual scholarship to Tyler Gammon, who has performed in the viola section with the orchestra for several years. He recently graduated from high school and is planning on attending Brigham Young University this fall. The orchestra wishes him well in his future plans.

Sadly, the orchestra was not able to finish its concert season this year because of the Covid-19 virus. Members are planning ahead for their 2020-2021 season. If anyone is interested in becoming a member of the orchestra, please contact the president, Deana Christensen, for an audition.