Members of The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra recently celebrated their 2018-19 season at their annual year end dinner and program. Scholarships were awarded to Natalie Cohen and Ty Wilson, two outstanding high school seniors who have made great contributions to the orchestra. They both plan on continuing their musical studies. The Burley High School Bel Cantos Choir provided the entertainment.
Anyone interested in joining the orchestra for its 2019-20 season should contact Deana Christensen, president of the orchestra, to set up an audition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.