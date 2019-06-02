{{featured_button_text}}

Members of The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra recently celebrated their 2018-19 season at their annual year end dinner and program. Scholarships were awarded to Natalie Cohen and Ty Wilson, two outstanding high school seniors who have made great contributions to the orchestra. They both plan on continuing their musical studies. The Burley High School Bel Cantos Choir provided the entertainment.

Anyone interested in joining the orchestra for its 2019-20 season should contact Deana Christensen, president of the orchestra, to set up an audition.

