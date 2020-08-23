M-C Veterans' Service Office sets annual suicide prevention open house

RUPERT — The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office is holding an open house in September to promote suicide prevention.
September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. In the midst of a pandemic and all the problems that go along with it, it may be hard to focus on yet another problem: suicide. The pandemic has caused a worsening of several conditions such as isolation, loneliness, and, in some individuals, an exacerbation of various mental problems and conditions. These problems are also risk factors for suicide and must be taken seriously.
The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office takes suicide prevention very seriously since veterans tend to choose suicide at a higher percentage rate than the general public. This is probably due to the fact that they suffer unique problems associated with their time in the military. The Veterans Administration Department has funded studies and are at the forefront of promoting suicide prevention among the veteran community.
This year, with the pandemic still raging, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has developed a socially responsible manner to demonstrate each person’s solidarity with the cause of suicide prevention. The organization asks that you light a candle near a window at 8 p.m. on September 10. They ask that this be done “to show your support for suicide prevention; to remember a lost loved one; and for the survivors of suicide.”
The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office will host its 3rd annual Suicide Prevention Open House at 625 Fremont Avenue, Rupert, on September 10 in honor of suicide prevention from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a light lunch will be served to veterans. There will be pamphlets and materials to help individuals learn the signs someone may show if he/she is contemplating suicide and the actions individuals should take. The office will also provide a candle to everyone who attends to light at 8 p.m. that night in support of suicide prevention.
Is suicide too big a problem to conquer? The International Association for Suicide Prevention says “no.” They say: “Working together we can prevent suicide.” It isn’t easy, and it takes the efforts of everyone in the community. If you are a friend, a family member, a co-worker, a member of the community, an educator, a religious leader, a healthcare professional, a political or government official, you are in a position to be involved in suicide prevention in a meaningful way. You can do this by knowing the signs and risk factors of suicide and taking action when you see them in someone you know or are dealing with.
The first course of action to take if you do suspect someone of harboring suicidal thoughts is to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 where trained crisis counselors can help you decide what action you should take, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Their service is available in English or Spanish.
If you have any questions about the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office Suicide Prevention Open House, please contact Veteran Service Officer Chuck Driscoll at 208-678-3599. The importance of working together to prevent suicide has never been more important than now.
