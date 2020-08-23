M-C Veterans' Service Office sets annual suicide prevention open house

The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office will host its 3rd annual Suicide Prevention Open House at 625 Fremont Avenue, Rupert, on September 10 in honor of suicide prevention from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a light lunch will be served to veterans. There will be pamphlets and materials to help individuals learn the signs someone may show if he/she is contemplating suicide and the actions individuals should take. The office will also provide a candle to everyone who attends to light at 8 p.m. that night in support of suicide prevention.

Is suicide too big a problem to conquer? The International Association for Suicide Prevention says “no.” They say: “Working together we can prevent suicide.” It isn’t easy, and it takes the efforts of everyone in the community. If you are a friend, a family member, a co-worker, a member of the community, an educator, a religious leader, a healthcare professional, a political or government official, you are in a position to be involved in suicide prevention in a meaningful way. You can do this by knowing the signs and risk factors of suicide and taking action when you see them in someone you know or are dealing with.