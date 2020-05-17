M-C Veterans' Service Office becomes more accessible

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RUPERT — Although the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office was never totally closed when Governor Little issued his stay-home order on March 25 in response to Covid-19, the office’s services were severely curtailed while the order was in place. Now that the governor is lifting some of the restrictions, the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office will be more accessible to veterans and their needs while maintaining measures to keep veterans and their families as safe as possible.

To celebrate their renewed commitment to serve the veterans of the Mini-Cassia Area, the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office, 625 Fremont Avenue in Rupert, will serve coffee or water and cookies May 26-28. Since the office is small, the drinks and cookies will be able to be taken “to-go” should enough people be present at any one time to make social distancing a problem.

To keep veterans and their families safe as restrictions are lessened, the office will continue to practice social distancing, to frequently sanitize high traffic areas, and to encourage the wearing of masks. Veterans and their families are encouraged to call for appointments at 208-678-3599 as this will also help with social distancing by keeping the number of people in the office at one time to a minimum.

