soil health

Farmers will gather Feb. 6 for a soil health workshop in Burley.

The 6th Annual Soil Health Workshop sponsored by the soil and water conservation districts in the Mini-Cassia area will be Thursday, Feb. 6 in Burley.

This year’s workshop will spotlight soil ecologist Christine Jones. Also included will be instruction on soil health principles, local cover crop seed ideas, using livestock for soil health, U of I research in cover crops, pesticide and CCA credits, and Dry Farming with Cover Crops. Local farmers will share their struggles and their successes.

The workshop, luncheon, and pesticide credits are free of charge. The workshop will focus on soil health training and improvements. The event is part of the educational goals of the Direct Seed & Cover Crop Project that Minidoka, West Cassia, and East Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts have been implementing.

The workshop will include continental breakfast, lunch, and workshop sessions. The workshop and credits are free of charge but you must RSVP as space is limited. Visit the website at www.minicassiaswcd.com and RSVP by sending email to ewcswcd@gmail.com or call 208-572-3369 to secure your spot.

