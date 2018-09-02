HEYBURN – You can help people have enough food to eat, clean water to drink, and a safe place to call home by participating in the upcoming 34th annual interdenominational Mini-Cassia CROP (Community Responding to Overcome Poverty) Hunger Walk.
The event is scheduled starting with a check in at 10:15 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Heyburn’s Riverside Park.
Last year, over 100 local walkers raised almost $12,000 with 25 percent of the money staying locally and being distributed among Helping Hands Mission, Minidoka County Senior Center for its Meals on Wheels Program, and the Rupert Methodist and St. Nicholas Food Banks. The remaining funds are added to money distributed throughout the nation and the world for hunger, poverty, displacement, and disaster relief projects.
During the local event, participants are asked to walk rather that ride bikes or use rollerblades to be in solidarity with those who have to walk everywhere every day to get water or health care, or to attend school. This gives rise to a CROP motto of “we walk because they walk.”
While the Mini-Cassia religious communities are the main participants in the CROP Hunger Walk, other organizations are welcome to join in. For instance in the past, various local businesses and school groups have participated. Those individuals who raise $250 or more in donations will receive a free CROP T-shirt; the shirts will also be available for purchase the day of the event.
A big draw for those on the Mini-Cassia CROP Hunger Walk steering committee is that this community event pools the energy and resources of people of various faiths, ages, and socio-economic backgrounds. The force behind the movement is connecting communities of means with communities of great need. For more information or for sponsor envelops, contact co-chairs Colleen Parkin (208-431-0569) or Barbara Ward (208-678-4490) or one of the steering committee members, Brenda Bailey, Rita Ramsey, Tammy Young, Mary Zarybnisky, or Tom Clayville.
To donate online, go to www.cropwalkonline.org and click on the state of Idaho, then on the Mini-Cassia CROP Hunger Walk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.