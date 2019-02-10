The Mini-Cassia Community Chest recently donated $1,500 toward drug prevention. The Community Chest serves as a conduit for charitable giving by channeling residents’ gifts to the causes that affect the Mini-Cassia community.
The Drug Prevention Program and Juvenile Drug Court treat youth ages 15-17 who have drug and alcohol problems. The program lasts from nine months to a year per session. The money is used to take the youths bowling, skiing, rodeos, plays or whatever teaches them that there is a better way to have fun that use alcohol and drugs. When they successfully complete the programs, some are awarded $50 Walmart cards. These courts do not have extra funds to take care of a lot of the expenses and some of the money comes out of their own pockets.
The Mini-Cassia Community Chest is proud to be able to donate money to a program that affects the community.
