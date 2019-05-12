Emma Leigh Lyda has been named Miss Magic Valley Outstanding Teen and will compete in the Miss Idaho’s Outstanding Teen scholarship pageant June 4-8. She is asking for support as she raises funds for the Children’s Miracle Network as part of the Miss America Pageant’s commitment to this organization.
Lyda is a 15-year-old freshman at Declo High School. She maintains a 3.75 GPA, cheers for the Hornets, runs track and will play soccer this fall. For fun she enjoys snowboarding, hiking in the Snake River Canyon, cliff jumping at the Hidden Lakes and eating street tacos at Taco Bandito. Lyda was recently given the great honor of The Governor’s 2019 Idaho’s Brightest Star Award. Lyda was recognized for her exemplary volunteer service to the state of Idaho and fostering an ethic of service in others. She met with Governor Brad Little and the First Lady of Idaho as she was recognized. Emma’s service hours can be seen through her involvement with KMVT and Brian Neudorff recording commercials for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk, participating in the Walk and The Longest Day or when she is playing games and goofing off with her senior friends at various senior living centers.
One of her favorite days of service last year was serving Thanksgiving Dinner to the elderly with an Elks Organization, “My entire family was home for Thanksgiving. My two older sisters, who are in school at BYU and CSI and in the Army, my brother of course and my mom and dad. They all decided to go with me and serve dinner. I loved every minute of standing beside my family and serving. It’s an honor to give back to those who built our community.”
Emma’s platform is “Scatter Sunshine.”
Her personal statement about her platform: “Service and volunteering is part of who I am. I had an example set in my home when I was 6 years old. No kidding! We would organize coat drives, make bed rolls for the shelter, paint houses for those who needed our help, organize Christmas for the boys and girls in group homes. I loved it. The joy serving brought was indescribable and I saw it change how others viewed the world.
“The best way to explain my platform is that there are always people in need. This past year I spent a lot of my time engaged in working with the elderly. It’s the best! I cannot think of a day when I was volunteering when I wasn’t thanked, hugged, squeezed and told that I made someone smile. My platform is meant to encourage everyone to volunteer and give service – scatter your sunshine! Make someone smile, feel loved and ease another’s burdens. Do what you can! Plan a game night every week at an assisted living with your own family and open it up to the residents. Show up for bingo at Creek Side wearing a crazy jump suit and call letters with an accent. Read a book, hold a hand, race wheelchairs, take treats, and participate in home delivered meals. Maybe you’ll find out that all someone needs is for you to listen to their story. Go to church services at Bridgeview and visit after, wheel a new friend back to their room. I chose to serve the elderly. Who will you serve? How will you scatter sunshine? Need service ideas? I have great contacts and great opportunities I can share with you!
“This year, as I hold the Miss Magic Valley Outstanding Teen title, and find ways to serve the medical needs of children in our community, won’t you please donate to the Children’s Miracle Network? Please call me 208-631-0391 or text me and I will share the process with you. Together we can make a difference.
“Please vote for me as the People’s Choice Representative: http://www.missidaho.org/miss-idaho-peoples-choice. Please share the link with people you know.”
All contestants in the Miss Idaho’s Outstanding Teen pageant are between the ages of 13 and 17. The program is under the direction of the Miss America and Miss Idaho Scholarship Organizations and is an opportunity for young women to showcase their talents, get involved in their community and earn scholarships. They are judged by four categories: interview, evening gown, fitness and talent. A crown and title and scholarship funds are awarded.
If you are interested in Miss Magic Valley appearing at an event please call or text 208-631-0391.
