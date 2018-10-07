TWIN FALLS — South Central Community Action Partnership is seeking applicants interested in serving as an elected low-income representative for Twin Falls, Minidoka and Cassia counties. Applicants must reside or work within an associated county.
The low-income representative must be either income-eligible and aware of the problems affecting low-income families or currently working with low-income families and willing to speak up for the agency’s mission, “To provide a wide range of support services in an effort to improve the quality of life for people with an economic disadvantage.”
Applications may be obtained by calling 1-800-627-1733 or visiting the SCCAP office, 550 Washington St. S., Twin Falls.
Applications and letters of interest must be returned by Oct. 22; mail to SCCAP, P.O. Box 531, Twin Falls, ID 83303-0531, or by FAX to 208-733-9355.
Low-income participants may vote for their low-income representative of choice to serve on the SCCAP Board of Directors from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 4:00 p.m. Oct. 29 at the SCCAP office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.