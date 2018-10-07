Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — South Central Community Action Partnership is seeking applicants interested in serving as an elected low-income representative for Twin Falls, Minidoka and Cassia counties. Applicants must reside or work within an associated county.

The low-income representative must be either income-eligible and aware of the problems affecting low-income families or currently working with low-income families and willing to speak up for the agency’s mission, “To provide a wide range of support services in an effort to improve the quality of life for people with an economic disadvantage.”

Applications may be obtained by calling 1-800-627-1733 or visiting the SCCAP office, 550 Washington St. S., Twin Falls.

Applications and letters of interest must be returned by Oct. 22; mail to SCCAP, P.O. Box 531, Twin Falls, ID 83303-0531, or by FAX to 208-733-9355.

Low-income participants may vote for their low-income representative of choice to serve on the SCCAP Board of Directors from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 4:00 p.m. Oct. 29 at the SCCAP office.

