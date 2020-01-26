{{featured_button_text}}

John V. Evans Jr., president and chief executive officer of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce that Nestor Lopez has been promoted to the position of vice president e-Banking manager.

Lopez has been with D.L. Evans Bank for over 16 years and previously he held the titles of telecommunications technician, network administrator, and regional IT manager. He is very involved with his community by being a board member of Adaptive Cycling Southern Idaho and he is a former board member of Capstone Missions. Lopez is a CPR Certified Level 1 Cross Fit Coach as well as an avid obstacle race competitor.

He is excited to continue his career with D.L. Evans Bank and invites his customers, friends, and family to visit him at the corporate office, 375 North Overland Avenue in Burley. He can also be reached by phone at 208-678-2552.

