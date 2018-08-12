TWIN FALLS – Ray Perron, of Twin Falls, recently attended Modern Woodmen of America’s Youth Club Leader Symposium in Orlando, Fla. Perron was one of approximately 350 youth service club leaders from across the United States who earned the opportunity to take part in the annual conference.
The conference, which took place June 17-20, offered guests the opportunity to attend educational and motivational workshop sessions, network with other club leaders and gain new ideas for leading volunteer activities with kids.
Perron qualified for the conference because the club completed a variety of projects in 2017. These projects focused on volunteerism, patriotism, education and fun.
“Developing strong communities begins by inspiring young members to become good citizens,” says Jill Lain Weaver, Modern Woodmen’s chief fraternal officer. “The leaders who attended the Symposium are motivating the next generation of impact-makers.”
Membership in a youth service club is one of many fraternal benefits available to Modern Woodmen’s youth members. Modern Woodmen youth clubs have served children since 1942, and more than 800 clubs are active across the country today.
