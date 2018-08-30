TWIN FALLS — Liyah Babayan of Twin Falls and Peggy Elliott Goldwyn of Sun Valley have been chosen as Idaho Hometown Heroes by the JRM Foundation for Humanity. They will receive medals at the eighth annual Idaho Hometown Hero Awards Expo Celebration at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive, Pocatello. The even is free and open to the public.
As a refugee from Azerbaijan, Babayan was forced out of her home during the country’s ethnic killings. As a minority in her adoptive city of Twin Falls, she has dedicated her life to bridging humanity, justice and compassion between neighboring groups. Babayan hosts her “Street Dinner” parties to gather school supplies and clothing for child refugees and raises awareness and resources to address chronic PTSD in refugees — especially children.
Goldwyn provides advice and mentorship to young women seeking knowledge about becoming productive members of society. She is the founder of the Family of Woman Film Festival based in Sun Valley. Goldwyn uses film making as a platform to raise awareness of social issues regarding women and children around the world, while simultaneously creating opportunities for other film makers who stand up for women’s rights.
Established in 2011, Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal pays tribute to those who show unique characteristics, achievements and remarkable commitment to creating better, safer communities across the state of Idaho.
To purchase or reserve tickets or for sponsorship information, go to jrmfoundation.org/shop.
