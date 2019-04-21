{{featured_button_text}}

MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Tufts University announced the dean's list for the fall 2018 semester.

Local students earning honors on the dean's list include Abigail Barton of Hailey, Maya Lin Scandinaro of Sun Valley and Olivia Wentzell of Hailey.

Dean's list honors at the university require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Tufts University has campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Mass., and in Talloires, France.

