SPOKANE, Wash. — Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded 22 scholarships to Idaho students for $2,500 each. Local recipients are as follows:

  • Sage Eckert of Buhl, Boise State University
  • Alejandra Mojica of Burley, University of Idaho
  • Keely Wolf of Fairfield, Portland State University
  • Alyssa Hansten of Jerome, University of Idaho
