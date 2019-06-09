SPOKANE, Wash. — Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded 22 scholarships to Idaho students for $2,500 each. Local recipients are as follows:
- Sage Eckert of Buhl, Boise State University
- Alejandra Mojica of Burley, University of Idaho
- Keely Wolf of Fairfield, Portland State University
- Alyssa Hansten of Jerome, University of Idaho
