{{featured_button_text}}

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University announced the names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll for the fall term.

Local students on the honor roll included:

Straight-A average — Kori M. Cummins of Twin Falls, senior, rangeland sciences; and 3.5 or better — Justun R. Steel of Twin Falls, sophomore, economics.

To be eligible for the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments