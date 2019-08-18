{{featured_button_text}}

SALT LAKE CITY — Several local students received their academic degrees on May 2 from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The following students graduated with degrees:

  • Kara Allen of Heyburn, Doctor of Medicine
  • Savanna Bennett of Gooding, Bachelor of Science in materials science and engineering
  • Alan Benson of Wendell, Bachelor of Science in geoscience
  • Megan Devaney of Buhl, Master of Public Health
  • Bryce Dixon of Twin Falls, Bachelor of Science in economics
  • Blake Hitchcock of Twin Falls, Bachelor of Science in architectural studies
  • Joshua Withers of Twin Falls, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in geography
  • Becky Strong of Murray, Utah, Bachelor of Science in business administration
  • Lexi Stuart of St. George, Utah, Bachelor of Science in psychology
  • Bhupal Khanal of Salt Lake City, Utah, Bachelor of Science in biology
  • Austin Bourret of Park City, Utah, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering
  • Ashlyn Aardema of Salt Lake City, Bachelor of Science in accounting
  • Brian Belt of Salt Lake City, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology
  • Skyler Bingham of Salt Lake City, Bachelor of Arts in English

