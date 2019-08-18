SALT LAKE CITY — Several local students received their academic degrees on May 2 from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The following students graduated with degrees:
- Kara Allen of Heyburn, Doctor of Medicine
- Savanna Bennett of Gooding, Bachelor of Science in materials science and engineering
- Alan Benson of Wendell, Bachelor of Science in geoscience
- Megan Devaney of Buhl, Master of Public Health
- Bryce Dixon of Twin Falls, Bachelor of Science in economics
- Blake Hitchcock of Twin Falls, Bachelor of Science in architectural studies
- Joshua Withers of Twin Falls, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in geography
- Becky Strong of Murray, Utah, Bachelor of Science in business administration
- Lexi Stuart of St. George, Utah, Bachelor of Science in psychology
- Bhupal Khanal of Salt Lake City, Utah, Bachelor of Science in biology
- Austin Bourret of Park City, Utah, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering
- Ashlyn Aardema of Salt Lake City, Bachelor of Science in accounting
- Brian Belt of Salt Lake City, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology
- Skyler Bingham of Salt Lake City, Bachelor of Arts in English
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.