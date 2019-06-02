{{featured_button_text}}

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University announced the names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll for the winter term.

Local students included on the honor roll for 3.5 or better: Riley K. Kilmartin Schmidt of Hailey, junior, history, and Amethyst O. Griggs of Twin Falls, senior, anthropology.

To be eligible for the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.

