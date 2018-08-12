Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spencer Wall of Twin Falls has been named to the spring 2018 Chancellor's List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Students are eligible by completing at least nine credit hours with a grade of A, B, C or "credit" and maintaining at least a 3.9 grade point average.

