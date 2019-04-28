{{featured_button_text}}

BATON ROUGE, La. — Local residents were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Charles Christensen of Burley was initiated at Brigham Young University.

Kasaundra Allen of Twin Falls was initiated at San Jose State University.

They are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments