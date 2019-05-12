{{featured_button_text}}

BATON ROUGE, La. — Magic Valley residents were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Natalie Olsen of Kimberly, Taylor Hall of Twin Falls, Jordan Gentry of Twin Falls and Jamie Loughmiller of Twin Falls were initiated at Idaho State University.

They are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

