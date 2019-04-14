TWIN FALLS — Kim Radabaugh of Twin Falls is a semifinalist for the 35th annual Spring American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek, April 24 to 27, at the Schroeder Expo and Carroll Convention Center in Paducah, Ky.
Radabaugh has been chosen to display the “Ruffled Roses” quilt, along with other quilters in the annual contest.
Three quilting authorities will judge the group in Paducah and will award first-, second- and third‐place prizes in 16 categories, along with nine overall awards. Winners will be announced at the 35th AQS Awards Presentation, which takes place at 5 p.m. April 23 at the Carson Four Rivers Center in Paducah.
All semi‐finalists’ quilts will be displayed at the show in Paducah. Quilts were entered in the international contest from 44 states in the U.S. and 16 other countries.
The American Quilter’s Society hosts several shows annually, each with its own quilt contest.
