TWIN FALLS — Quilt artist Deana Steel of Twin Falls has been accepted in the 2019 Pride and Joy Quilt Competition at the 30th annual Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival. The festival, produced by Mancuso Show Management, will be held from Feb. 28 through March 3 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton, Va.
Steel’s quilt, “Mason Jar Bouquet,” will be on display at the show along with many other quilts, all competing for prizes. Winners will be selected at the show and announced Feb. 28 on Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival’s website at quiltfest.com. Quilt and textile art enthusiasts will have an opportunity to view Steel's quilt among the other displays of quilts and textile art at the event, Feb. 28 through March 3.
In addition to the competition quilts on display, the quilt festival will feature workshops and lectures taught by a renowned faculty, a merchant's mall and a collection of special exhibits including many presented by local quilt guilds.
Mancuso Show Management has several shows annually, each with its own quilt competition.
