TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Foundation and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Department co-hosted a signing ceremony May 1. It was held to recognize the 2019 high school graduates who received  CSI STEM scholarships. Each recipient plans to major in a STEM-related field and will begin classes during the 2019 fall semester.

Recipients of the scholarships include:

  • Salman Ali, Canyon Ridge High School, chemistry major
  • Naile Ramirez, Wendell High School, biology/chemistry major
  • Elley Folks, Xavier High School, biology major
  • Manuel Dominguez-Diaz, Canyon Ridge High School, computer science major
  • Mauricio Velazquez Colin, Buhl High School, engineering major
  • Ibrahim AlJanabi, Canyon Ridge High School, biology major

