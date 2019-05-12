TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Foundation and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Department co-hosted a signing ceremony May 1. It was held to recognize the 2019 high school graduates who received CSI STEM scholarships. Each recipient plans to major in a STEM-related field and will begin classes during the 2019 fall semester.
Recipients of the scholarships include:
- Salman Ali, Canyon Ridge High School, chemistry major
- Naile Ramirez, Wendell High School, biology/chemistry major
- Elley Folks, Xavier High School, biology major
- Manuel Dominguez-Diaz, Canyon Ridge High School, computer science major
- Mauricio Velazquez Colin, Buhl High School, engineering major
- Ibrahim AlJanabi, Canyon Ridge High School, biology major
