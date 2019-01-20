Try 1 month for 99¢
Soil health

Brian Kossman teaches his children about soil health.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Three southern Idaho farmers will share their experiences on soil improvement practices at the upcoming Soil Health Workshop to be held in Burley on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Brian Kossman raises sugar beets, beans, barley, corn and alfalfa on about 200 acres. He has been implementing several conservation practices in his farming operation and has been a quick source of information for local farmers and growers who want to learn about practices such as no-till farming. Kossman is involved in not only his own farming operation but serves as farm manager for Schaeffer Farms, where he also implements many of his innovative practices.

Kossman’s approach to conservation is saving water, utilizing no-till practices for water penetration and soil erosion, and working to improve soil health by improving organic matter. He has maintained a leadership role with his church, scouting programs, and is currently chairman of the Minidoka Soil and Water Conservation District. In 2013, he was named a Cooperator of the Year by the Minidoka SWCD, and in 2016 he was made an honorary member of the Minico FFA. The Food Producers of Idaho spotlighted the Kossman’s as a Featured Farm Family during the 2017 Twin Falls County Fair.

While recognized as a leader in the community for conservation measures, Kossman is equally as concerned about youth learning the positive aspects of healthy farming practices.

He contributes much of his farm experience and opportunity to Roger Schaeffer, who helped him get started in his career. Kossman will speak at the February 6 Soil Health Workshop about the Direct Seed & Cover Crop Project which provides education and resources to farmers working to improve soil health. For information on the workshop, send an email to ewcswcd@gmail.com or call 572-3369.

