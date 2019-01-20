Can you really improve soil health by planting more crops? Luke Adams of Rupert will share his knowledge and experience about cover crops with local farmers at the 5th Annual Soil Health Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 6 in Burley. He will discuss successes and failures involved in his efforts to improve soil health on his farm. To register for the workshop, call 208-572-3369.
Adams was born and raised in Rupert. His parents, Timm and Barbara Adams, instilled in Luke a love of farming at an early age. After graduating from Utah State University with a degree in economics, Luke began a career as a civilian procurement officer for the U.S Air Force. He and his wife, Sara (Johnson) Adams, spent the next 12 years traveling and working with the USAF. After completing his masters in business administration in 2010, Luke and Sara decided to return to the family farm where they now live and farm with their two children, Joey (5) and Adelynn (3).
The past six years, Luke and Sara have farmed sugar beets, malt barley, wheat, corn, potatoes and alfalfa with a focus on sustainability and soil health. Their efforts were recognized as the 2016 Minidoka Soil and Water Conservation District Conservation Steward of the Year. In addition to farming, Luke and Sara run a seed business, AgriTerre Seed, which is focused on providing value-added cover crop blends and forages that focus on improving soil health. Luke and Sara are advocates and experts on improving soil health through planting cover crops.
For more information on the free workshop, send an email to ewcswcd@gmail.com or call 208-572-3369.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.