BURLEY — Can you really improve soil health by planting more crops?
Luke and Sara Adams of Rupert will share their knowledge and experience about cover crops with local farmers at the free 6th Annual Soil Health Workshop on Feb. 6 in Burley. They will discuss successes and failures with cover crops in their efforts to improve soil health on their farm.
Since 1993, Luke and Sara have farmed sugar beets, malt barley, wheat, corn, potatoes and alfalfa with a focus on sustainability and soil health. They were recognized as the 2016 Minidoka Soil and Water Conservation District Conservation Stewards of the Year. In addition to farming, Luke and Sara run a seed business, AgriTerre Seed, which is focused on providing value-added cover crop blends and forages that focus on improving soil health. Luke and Sara are advocates and experts on improving soil health through planting cover crops.
Call 208-572-3369 to register for the free workshop, and for more information send an email to ewcswcd@gmail.com.
