Local construction companies donate to SCCAP

TWIN FALLS — South Central Community Action Partnership thanks local contractors Triple C Concrete and 4-U Construction, who while performing essential services and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines donated time and material to help provide a concrete ramp for SCCAP’s recently constructed large outdoor refrigeration unit built last November.

Other contractors that assisted in the construction of the refrigeration unit were Rock Creek Refrigeration, 2T Concrete and Westphal & Sons Electric.

The donation has allowed SCCAP to bring in fresh products like eggs, milk and cheese to provide to low-income families throughout the Magic Valley. With the new ramp, the outdoor unit can be accessed with a forklift when off-loading USDA products shipped into SCCAP for distribution.

SCCAP has been determined as an essential organization and has more than doubled its food boxes handed out to families on a daily basis and the many thousands of pounds of food provided to 11 area food pantries that SCCAP assists with USDA food products during COVID-19.

