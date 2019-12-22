TWIN FALLS — Local company Event Sales presented a check for $3,850 to the St. Luke's Cancer Institute on Dec. 19. Event Sales manufactures an inflatable air lounger, the Knapbag. In September, the company teamed up with Tough Enough to Wear Pink, a local nonprofit that is known for charitable efforts in the fight against breast cancer.
The promotion involved the sale of the Knapbag in a breast cancer pink shade. The bags were sold to customers at 70% off retail price and the proceeds from the sale of the pink bags were donated directly to the St. Luke's Cancer Institute.
While the ladies shared thanks and smiles around a pink ornament-clad tree, the spirit of unity and giving was evident. Event Sales owner Cortney Campbell said in a statement, “It was our team's great pleasure to raise these funds for the amazing work these ladies are doing.” Campbell went on to challenge more local businesses, regardless of size, to “team up with local nonprofits” and “help make an impact.”
The fundraiser will be extended through Valentine's Day while supplies last. For more information, contact 208-734-2294.
