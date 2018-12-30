BRUNEAU — Tammy Miller, a local author, placed third in a national writing competition, winning the bronze medallion award for inspirational western fiction in the Will Rogers Medallion competition. Writing under the pen name Lyn Miller, she won the award for her second novel “Addie: Courage Rides a Gray Horse.” Her first novel “Granada” has been rewritten and will be released early in 2019. Miller is currently working on two more novels.
“I was up against some really talented authors currently on contract with publishing companies. It was an honor to win against folks who write for a living. What a thrill to see how far one book has taken me,” Miller said in a statement.
The Will Rogers Medallion Award was held in conjunction with Red Steagall’s Cowboy Gathering. Tammy and her husband Jake attended the event which was held in Fort Worth, Texas.
“ ‘Addie: Courage Rides a Gray Horse’ is my second novel, and is about celebrating the strength and dignity of the human spirit as it reaches to accept the confusing will of God. Addie, widowed at a young age in 1880’s northern Nevada, takes a job as housekeeper to a widower and his four sons in desperation for precious money that will get her home to Texas. When we feel we are most alone, we find we are never as alone as we think,” Miller added.
Miller is a native of Magic Valley and has lived at Bruneau for 12 years with her husband and three children. Her books are available from her or from Amazon.
