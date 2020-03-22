Livestock Hall of Fame to honor new inductees

TWIN FALLS — The Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame has tentatively rescheduled its 61st annual banquet to honor its newest inductees. The banquet will be held June 16 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., and will open with a social at 6:30 p.m. followed by a prime rib dinner at 7 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s inductees are Guy and Sherry Coyler of Bruneau, John Reitsma (posthumously) of Jerome, Don and Patricia Pickett of Oakley and Larry Hayhurst of Nampa.

Tickets for the dinner are $25 and are available at Northwest Farm Credit Services, 815 N. College Road, Twin Falls, or can be reserved by calling Eric Bennett at 208-732-1077.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0