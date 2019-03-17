TWIN FALLS — The Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame will honor its newest inductees April 9 at the Turf Club during the organization’s 60th annual banquet.
This year’s inductees are cattle ranchers Lou and Teresa Andersen, Fairfield; cattle ranchers Ed and Clarissa Brown, Gooding; cattle producers H.A. and Emma Jean Harrison, Heyburn; dairy producers Harry and Vicki Hoogland, Buhl; and Bob Naerebout, former executive director and current director of government affairs for Idaho Dairymen’s Association.
The banquet will open with social time at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the prime rib dinner are $25 and can be reserved by calling Eric Bennett at 208-732-1077.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SouthernIdahoLivestock/
