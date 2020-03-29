Livestock Hall of Fame reschedules banquet to honor new inductees

TWIN FALLS — The Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame banquet to honor its newest inductees has been rescheduled to June 16 due to the health concerns of the community. The banquet will open with a social at 6:30 p.m. followed by a prime rib dinner at 7 p.m. at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave.
This year’s inductees are cattle producers Guy and Sherry Colyer of Bruneau, sheep producers Don and Patricia Pickett of Oakley, Idaho State Brand Inspector Larry Hayhurst of Nampa and dairyman John Reitsma (posthumously) of Jerome.
Tickets for the dinner are $25 and can be reserved by calling Eric Bennett at 208-732-1077. For more information, visit facebook.com/SouthernIdahoLivestock.
