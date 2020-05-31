Live History Day is planned for June 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will present the 37th annual Live History Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum near the crossroads of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84.

To get to the IFARM, turn east at the stoplight north of Flying J truck stop and follow Crossroads Parkway. Please maintain physical distancing during the event.

A flag-raising ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. near the white Canyonside building, followed by the antique tractor parade after the ceremony and the fruit pie auction at 2 p.m.

The festivities will also include tours of historic buildings, horse-drawn and antique tractor-drawn wagon rides, live demonstrations, pioneer games and music, agricultural and model railroad exhibits on display, tractor-pulling events and more.

Admission is $5 for adults. Children age 12 and younger are admitted for free. Food will be available for purchase and sanitation facilities will also be available.

Volunteers are needed to help with the activities at Live History Day, call 208-324-5641 for details. More information: Historicaljeromecounty.com.

