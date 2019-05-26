{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln County

History Day in Shoshone will include displays of vintage motor vehicles.

SHOSHONE — The Lincoln County Historical Society will host History Day on the courthouse lawn June 8 in Shoshone, as part of an annual event that kicks off the opening of the Lincoln County Historical Museum for the season.

The event will feature a wagon and tee pee display as well as other displays from vintage automobiles, and a sheep wagon. Also, there will be vendors and food available. A sewing machine demonstration will take place inside the museum.

New displays and items have been added to the museum during the winter months, and organizers say now is the time to see what is new and learn about the history of Lincoln County.

The event takes place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8.

For more information, visit the Lincoln County Historical Society Facebook Page or call 208-886-7787.

