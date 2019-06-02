{{featured_button_text}}
History Day

Vintage car display at Lincoln County History Day.

 COURTESY OF THE LINCOLN COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

SHOSHONE — The Lincoln County Historical Society will host History Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn, 111 West B St. C, Shoshone. The event will feature wagon, teepee, vintage automobile and sheep wagon displays. A sewing machine demonstration will take place during the day inside the museum. Vendors and food will be available.

Admission to History Day is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 208-886-7787 or go to the Lincoln County Historical Society Facebook page.

History Day is an annual event that kicks off the opening of the Lincoln County Historical Museum for the season. New displays and items have been added to the museum during the winter months.

