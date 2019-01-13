HANSEN — The Hansen Community and Kimberly Public Libraries will host an adult reading program series for anyone interested. The programs will be held at 7:30 p.m. on the following dates at the Hansen Community Library, 120 W. Maple.
The theme of the series is “Humor and Satire” and will include:
Jan. 23, “Messages From My Father” by Calvin Trillin;
Feb. 6, “Me Talk Pretty One Day” by David Sadaris;
Feb. 20, “Pudd’nhead Wilson” by Mark Twain;
March 6, “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde; and
March 20: “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” by Maria Semple.
Contact the Hansen library at 208-423-4122 or the Kimberly library at 208-423-4556 for more information. The books are available for checkout at both libraries.
