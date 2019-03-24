BURLEY — The community enrichment course “Hearty Healthy Meals on a Budget” will be taught in two upcoming sessions at the CSI Burley Center.
Learn to make “dirt-cheap,” quick and easy meals. One of the best ways to rein in the food budget is to cook at home. This doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive to be good. Experience some of the tasty, easy, and cheap dishes you can make at home with very few ingredients and not much time; for example tomato-basil soup from scratch; creamed peas and potatoes; easy gravies without the packet mix; dried bean cookery; quick breads; sausage gravy; easy pulled pork; marinated chicken breasts; rice recipes from scratch; powdered milk yogurt; blenderized whole wheat pancakes and more. All supplies will be provided and each session will feature a different menu.
Sessions will will be taught 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 28, and 1-3 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at MC Center A14. Instructor is Dr. Rick Parker.
There is a $15 registration fee for each session, plus a $5 supply fee paid to instructor.
To register, go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/
