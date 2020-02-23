Leader, Eagle Scouts lauded at Almo court of honor

ALMO — Almo Ward Troop 29 held its last Boy Scouts court of honor on Feb. 16, honoring eight Scouts who earned their Eagle awards as well as several leaders, including Pauline Erickson who was honored for 42 years of service.

Erickson helped 47 Scouts earn their Eagles and she was recognized along with Dave Hedges and Bruce Durfee. Eight Scouts, Blake Black, Kyle Black, Carson Durfee, Clayton Durfee, Lad Hansen, Camron Jones, Denzil Lloyd and Seth Tracy, were honored for obtaining the Eagle award. One of the boys is currently serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Many Eagle Scouts who Erickson assisted were present at the court of honor.

