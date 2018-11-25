Try 3 months for $3

BURLEY – The Burley Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will present a Christmas concert, "Peace in Christ," at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 at the church at 2050 Normal Ave. in Burley.

Free admission and everyone is welcome.

