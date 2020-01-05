LEWISTON – A total of 926 students at Lewis-Clark State College earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester, LC State officials announced last month. Among the honorees, 460 were on the President’s List while 466 made the Dean’s List.
To qualify for the President's List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The Dean's List uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.
A listing of Magic Valley students:
President's List
Idaho
Buhl - Katie D. Klimes
Filer - Lora Hutchison
Gooding - Jazlen B. Fillingim, Rodrigo G. Romero
Jerome - Kelsey D. Henry
Kimberly - Victoria L. Edwards, Jessica A. Martindale
Richfield – Victor Robles
Rupert - Brenda Salinas
Shoshone - Moira F. Taber
Twin Falls - Megan M. Burr
Wendell - Karen R. Cruz
Dean's List
Bellevue - Gloria J. Palencia
Fairfield - Nicole L. Stampke
Filer - Clancy Rogers
Hagerman - Ward R. Rulien
Hailey - Christian B. Bothwell
Hansen - Paxton C. Stimpson
Jerome - Emily J. Bragg, Vanessa Godoy, Antonia Gutierrez Benitez, Molly J. Scoggins
Murtaugh - Adam Saucedo
Rupert - Lizbeth Arteaga
Twin Falls - Emily L. Manker
