{{featured_button_text}}

LEWISTON – A total of 926 students at Lewis-Clark State College earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester, LC State officials announced last month. Among the honorees, 460 were on the President’s List while 466 made the Dean’s List.

To qualify for the President's List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The Dean's List uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.

A listing of Magic Valley students:

President's List

Idaho

Buhl - Katie D. Klimes

Filer - Lora Hutchison

Gooding - Jazlen B. Fillingim, Rodrigo G. Romero

Jerome - Kelsey D. Henry

Kimberly - Victoria L. Edwards, Jessica A. Martindale

Richfield – Victor Robles

Rupert - Brenda Salinas

Shoshone - Moira F. Taber

Twin Falls - Megan M. Burr

Wendell - Karen R. Cruz

Dean's List

Bellevue - Gloria J. Palencia

Fairfield - Nicole L. Stampke

Filer - Clancy Rogers

Hagerman - Ward R. Rulien

Hailey - Christian B. Bothwell

Hansen - Paxton C. Stimpson

Jerome - Emily J. Bragg, Vanessa Godoy, Antonia Gutierrez Benitez, Molly J. Scoggins

Murtaugh - Adam Saucedo

Rupert - Lizbeth Arteaga

Twin Falls - Emily L. Manker

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments