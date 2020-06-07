Latter-day Saints provide food donation to SCCAP

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ray Parrish, Twin Falls public affairs representative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, recently assisted in coordinating a food donation of over 40,000 pounds, valued at $45,000, for South Central Community Action Partnership’s (SCCAP) food program.

Church leaders Wayne Goodworth, Salt Lake regional manager, and Dr. James Coombs, regional welfare president, along with several other church members met with SCCAP’s staff to unload 25 pallets of food which will be provided to low-income families throughout the Magic Valley.

The church has been engaged with providing community food pantries with both inventory and volunteers since the middle of March across the country, shipping semi-loads to 31 states. Each truck carries approximately 40,000 pounds of food commodities, which equals about one week of food for 1,400 people. The total number of deliveries thus far has exceeded 180 trucks delivering approximately 7,200,000 pounds of food.

Most of the commodities come from the church’s main distribution center in Salt Lake City, but they have also partnered with Gossner Foods in Logan, Utah, to convert 5.2 million lbs. of surplus milk into 504,000 pounds of cheese, which have been part of these deliveries.