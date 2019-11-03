TWIN FALLS — Success Martial Arts will hold a Personal Protection and Holiday Safety Clinic for women and girls from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the shop, 1300 Kimberly Road. A donation of canned goods is the entry fee.
One benefit of the course is its short-duration high-impact format. Course clients also wear casual or active, not martial arts, attire. The course covers the psychological aspects of adrenaline stress — the common characteristic that accompanies emotionally charged experiences. Clients learn, first and foremost, how to avoid and prevent a confrontation; effective conflict de-escalation approaches; and when all else fails, how to defend themselves against an all-out assault.
You have free articles remaining.
Owner Brian Higgins is uniquely suited to sharing this specific topic with teenage girls as a product of his extensive martial arts experience and his career in juvenile detention dealing with underage victims and offenders on a daily basis for over six years.
To see a video, go to https://bit.ly/2WB7dJP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.