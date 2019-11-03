{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Success Martial Arts will hold a Personal Protection and Holiday Safety Clinic for women and girls from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the shop, 1300 Kimberly Road. A donation of canned goods is the entry fee.

One benefit of the course is its short-duration high-impact format. Course clients also wear casual or active, not martial arts, attire. The course covers the psychological aspects of adrenaline stress — the common characteristic that accompanies emotionally charged experiences. Clients learn, first and foremost, how to avoid and prevent a confrontation; effective conflict de-escalation approaches; and when all else fails, how to defend themselves against an all-out assault.

Owner Brian Higgins is uniquely suited to sharing this specific topic with teenage girls as a product of his extensive martial arts experience and his career in juvenile detention dealing with underage victims and offenders on a daily basis for over six years.

To see a video, go to https://bit.ly/2WB7dJP.

