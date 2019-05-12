TWIN FALLS —Tax season is over but not for La Posada which is a nonprofit organization that assists those less fortunate in south-central Idaho and northern Nevada. It provides immigration assistance within immigration law, counseling, emergency assistance, a low-income taxpayer clinic and notary services. The office is located on Fourth Avenue in downtown Twin Falls.
La Posada, along with the AARP tax-aide program, completed 3,289 tax returns for 2018 in this district. AARP tax-aide offers free tax preparation assistance Feb. 1 through April 15. You don’t have to be an AARP member to benefit, and there is no age requirement to get tax help from the IRS-certified volunteers. The program just completed its 51st year. Tax-aide has helped more than 68 million low- to moderate-income taxpayers nationwide.
Locations are at the senior centers is Glenns Ferry, Hagerman, Jerome, Shoshone, Gooding, Hailey, Twin Falls and at La Posada. Appointments are required at those locations. This year, one of the busiest centers was located at the College of Southern Idaho which was open six afternoons a week and served taxpayers without appointments.
AARP tax volunteers at all sites are hardworking and dedicated — openly appreciated, with much positive feed back, by clients. The organization is always looking for more volunteers.
