The wife and family of Donald Knopp are honoring this remarkable man on his 90th birthday and wish that he continues to touch the many lives of those who love him.

On July 5, Don will be celebrating with his wife, Thelma, children Debra and Ron Funk, Becky and Clyde Lindsay, Don and Jackie Knopp, Kory and Michele Knopp and Perry and Marcy Knopp, along with Don’s siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a birthday celebration with cake, coffee and drinks for friends at noon Sunday, June 30, at the Burley Methodist Church.

